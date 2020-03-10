Everything you need to know about Cooly’s March for Melonoma

Stepping out and putting in the practice ahead of the 2020 Melanoma March at Coolangatta on Sunday, March 15 area cure are Nita Murray and Jodie Ross.Photo: SCOTT POWICK

GETTING your skin checked could save your life - that is one of the messages being promoted at the annual Melanoma March in Coolangatta on Sunday.

The sixth annual Melanoma March, part of a national fundraising awareness campaign, will start at The Strand, Coolangatta, and head towards Point Danger via Greenmount Headland and Rainbow Bay before returning to Coolangatta.

It is not a competition and participants can cover the distance at their own pace.

The nationwide event not only spreads the message about melanoma and the importance of getting regular skin checks but also helps raise funds for the not-for-profit organisation, Melanoma Institute Australia (MIA).

Making her Melanoma March debut on Sunday is Pottsville's Nita Murray who is the national support co-ordinator for Melanoma Patients Australia (MPA), a support organisation for those dealing with the skin cancer.

She will be joined by Jodie Ross, the operations co-ordinator for MPA.

"We are also a not-for-profit organisation with three paid part-time staff and around 30 volunteers offering a telephone support service for those dealing with melanoma and their families and friends," Ms Murray said.

"There are currently more than 5000 members registered with us around Australia and I also facilitate a closed Facebook support group whose numbers are steadily growing.

"Unfortunately, while the message is getting out, I don't think people fully appreciate the seriousness of this skin disease which can be fatal.

"What we have found is that there is very good awareness among young children in primary schools, especially about covering up when they go outside to play but that seems to get lost at high schools and on young adults."

Ms Murray said the strength of events like the Melanoma March was that it gave people the opportunity to meet and talk with those who have been diagnosed with the disease and have gone through dealing with it.

"Southeast Queensland has the highest rate of melanoma in Australia so we need to get people thinking about their skin and the importance of getting checked," she said.

"If you have any concerns about spots, no matter how small or where they are on your body, get checked, it could save your life."

For more information to register to walk, or sponsor someone who is walking, visit melanomamarch.org.au

Participants can also register on the day at The Strand on the Marine Parade side from 6.30am (Qld) prior to the march which starts 7am.