Everything you need to know about double demerits

Double demerit points will come into effect in NSW from 12.01am tomorrow for the long-weekend. (AAP-Flavio Brancaleone)

DOUBLE demerit points will come into effect from 12.01am tomorrow for the long-weekend.

Operation Slow Down will run from tomorrow until 11.59pm on Monday, with police across the state targeting speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.

Five people died in four car crashes during last year’s long weekend, a statistic Traffic and Highway Patrol Command’s Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy doesn’t want repeated.

Mr Corboy said along with school holidays, people were also embarking on long-haul drives to the NRL Grand Final and other events.

“These days are meant for families and friends to spend time together safely, so we are urging all motorists to plan ahead and manage their trips,” Mr Corboy said.

“This means not driving while you are tired, remembering to take breaks, not driving too fast for the conditions and refraining from alcohol if you’re getting behind the wheel.

“Lives are being lost on the roads and families are being changed forever because some motorists have not heeded the warning signs or taken necessary precautions.

“We will have maximum impact from our traffic and highway patrol command officers and crash investigators working throughout this long weekend to ensure people get to and from their long weekend destinations safely.”

Attorney-General and Acting Minister for Police and Emergency Services Mark Speakman said road users needed to take responsibility for their actions.

“Drivers need to stop and think about the impact of their behaviour on other road users,” Mr Speakman said.

“Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, speeding, not wearing a seat belt or getting distracted could end in tragedy this weekend, so don’t risk your life, or the lives of others, over something stupid.”

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said speeding, driving under the influence and fatigue were the biggest killers on NSW roads.

“We need all motorists to play their part in keeping our road toll down,” Mr Toole said.

“Don’t take a risk that you may regret for life.

“As our clocks tick forward an hour for daylight savings, we’re reminding motorists to make sure their kilometres don’t tick forward too.”