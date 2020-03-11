Why Tweed council is trapping foxes at Fingal Heads

FOX trapping has started on the Tweed this week after recent council surveys and monitoring found Fingal Heads to be a hotspot for the predator.

Soft-jaw trapping will take place on the Tweed Coast Regional Crown Reserve at Fingal Head until March 20, however dates could be extended if too few foxes are caught.

A council spokeswoman said trapping is needed to protect native fauna, including threatened birds such as Pied Oyster-catchers and Beach Stone-curlews.

A specialist contractor will carry out the trapping to reduce the overall fox population at Fingal Head.

Location of fox trapping area at Fingal Head

Council's Pest management wildlife protection program leader Pamela Gray said it is critical that the community heed the warnings and look out for signage.

"Access to the trapping site is prohibited to everyone, except staff involved in the trapping. Please ensure that you and your pets do not enter these areas," she said.

"Signage is in place at all entrances to the trapping site and won't be removed until the trapping has finished."

Soft-jaw traps have coil springs that hold animals once trapped.

"We need to carry out these works as foxes pose a significant threat to native wildlife, domestic pets and livestock," Ms Gray said.

If any domestic pets are caught in the traps they will be taken to the council's interim animal holding facility.

There are fees associated with the retrieval of registered domestic pets.

Traps will be covered (inactive) over the weekends and tracks leading to each of the trapping areas are clearly signposted.

It is the responsibility of individuals to keep themselves, their children and their pets out of the trapping areas.

If you have questions about these works, contact the council on (02) 6670 2400.

For more information on how to protect pets and livestock, visit tweed.nsw.gov.au/Foxes.