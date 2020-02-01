Everything you need to know about the 2020 Kingscliff Cup

AROUND THE BEND: Sunday’s Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club Cup feature event is offering $22,000 in prize money. Picture: Richard Mamando. Picture: Richard Mamando

LOCAL trainers will be put to the test when the gates open for this year’s Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club Cup at the Murwillumbah Racecourse tomorrow.

The Sunday family meeting will have seven races with entries from interstate and local trainers.

Sydney trainer Chris Waller will join interstate trainers Bruce Hills, Chris Monks and Toby and Trent Edmonds.

Tweed’s Carolyn Halliday, Darren Graham and Matthew Dunn have also nominated to race.

Tweed River Jockey Club general manager Tim Booth said the meeting would feature some good racing, especially for the feature event, the Kingscliff Bowls Club Cup which offered $22,000 in prize money.

“There will be some strong runners including Queen of Kingston which came fourth in the Country Championship last year,” Mr Booth said.

“Our local trainers will be eager to see how their horses stack up and with the track in top condition, possibly the best it has been in many years, the rating is looking to be a good four.

“This will be a TAB meeting and we will have a full betting ring in operation.”

The Sunday meeting will also cater for families with a jumping castle and face painting for children and with a favourable weather forecast, Mr Booth said it would be ideal for families to come and enjoy the picnic atmosphere of the picturesque racecourse.

There will be full catering and gates open at noon with the first race jumping at 1.35pm.

Tickets cost $10 and $8 for pensioners and available at the gate.

The next race meeting at Murwillumbah will be on Monday, March 23.

For more details about the seven race card event, visit the website, tweedriverjockey club.com.au.