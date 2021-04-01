Everything you need to know about the first day of restrictions

BYRON BAY , AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos March 30, 2021: QML Pathology Medical staff drivers and passengers at the pop up Covid Testing site at Cavanbah Sports Ground, Ewingsdale Road Byron Bay. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

The NSW Government is expected to release today the total number of new community transfer cases, following a growing number linked to a Byron Bay hen’s party.

The Premier on Wednesday announced a positive case was detected after 8pm on Tuesday, which would be included in today’s numbers.

As a result, Tweed, Byron, Ballina and Lismore LGAs are on “extra high alert” and will be on tighter restrictions than the rest of the state throughout Easter.

Bluesfest was also cancelled following growing concern about the cluster.

The following rules now apply in the Tweed Shire Council, Ballina Shire Council, Byron Shire Council and Lismore City Council areas:

Mask wearing will become compulsory on public transport, in retail stores, and in all public indoor settings

The one person per four square metre rule will apply at all public indoor settings including hospitality venues

The number of household visitors will be capped at 30 including holiday rental properties.

These restrictions will remain in place until 11:59pm on Monday, April 5, when the community will be updated.

NSW Health has urged everyone in NSW, especially in the Tweed, Ballina, Byron and Lismore areas, with even the mildest symptoms, such as headache, fatigue, cough, sore throat or runny nose, to come forward immediately for testing, then isolate until they receive a negative result.

To find your nearest testing clinic, visit here.

NSW authorities called on anyone who attended one of the locations listed below to get tested and isolate, and announced more testing clinics to help cope with demand.

BYRON BAY

Mokha Cafe Patrons who sat in the laneway (Feros Arcade).

2 Lawson St, Byron Bay

March 27, From 10.30am – 12pm

Byron Beach Hotel

1 Bay St, Byron Bay NSW 2481

Friday March 26, From 7pm – 9pm

Betty's Burgers & Concrete Co

Patrons who sat in the laneway (Feros Arcade).

2 Lawson St, Byron Bay

March 27, from 11am – 12pm

Suffolk Beachfront Holiday Park – women‘s communal toilets

143 Alcorn St, Suffolk Park

March 26, From 6pm – 6:30pm and from 9:10pm – 9:30pm

March 27, from 3:20pm – 3:50pm

The Farm Byron Bay

11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale NSW 2481

Sunday March 28, from 8:45am – 10:30am.

The following are casual contact venues. If you have been to any of these places at the listed times, you should immediately self-isolate and get tested regardless of symptoms, and stay in isolation until a negative result is received:

SUFFOLK PARK

Suffolk Beachfront Holiday Park (including women‘s communal toilets)

14 Alcorn St Suffolk, Park, NSW, 2481

Friday March 26 to Sunday 27, from 4pm – 8:30am

BYRON BAY

Mokha Cafe. Patrons sitting inside or out the front of the venue (not in laneway in Feros Arcade).

2 Lawson St, Byron Bay 2481

Saturday March 27, from 11am -12pm

Ghanda Clothing

3/8 Lawson St, Byron Bay

March 27, from 12:00pm -12:15pm

Tiger Lily

3/17-21 Jonson St, Byron Bay

March 27, from 12:25pm – 12:30pm

Black Sheep

46 Jonson St, Byron Bay

March 27, from 12:30pm – 12:40pm

Quicksilver

2 Jonson St, Byron Bay

March 27, from 12:40pm – 12:45pm

Suffolk Bakery

Shop 1/2 Clifford St, Suffolk Park

March 27, from 2:45pm – 3:15pm

Park Hotel Bottle Shop

223 Broken Head Rd, Suffolk Park

March 27., from 7:30pm-7:45pm.

BALLINA

Henry Rous Tavern

117 River Street Ballina

Sunday 28 March 1.20pm-2.20pm

Ballina Golf and Sports Club (Pro Shop)

Jameson Ave East Ballina Sunday

28 March 2:25pm-2:35pm

Symptoms of COVID-19 (from NSW Health website)

Symptoms include:

fever (37.5C or higher)

cough

sore throat

shortness of breath (difficulty breathing)

runny nose

loss of taste

loss of smell.

Other reported symptoms include:

fatigue

acute blocked nosed (congestion)

muscle pain

joint pain

headache

diarrhoea

nausea/vomiting

loss of appetite.

Originally published as Everything you need to know about the first day of restrictions