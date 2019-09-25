Everything you need to know for Riverfire
Brisbane Festival's finale goes out with a bang on Saturday with the 21st Sunsuper RiverFire.
It's Queensland's biggest fireworks of the year and one of the busiest trading nights for restaurants, bars and hotels around the Brisbane River.
And despite calls for the fireworks to be axed and the funds given to drought-affected families instead, there was never a chance it would be axed.
Brisbane Festival artistic director David Berthold said many businesses around the city needed the fireworks to survive.
"From butchers to bars, clubs and restaurants, this is their biggest night of the year and their livelihood depends on it," he said.
And it's not too late to get a spot at many of the city's top viewing spots with many still advertising places for last-minute bookings.
Mr Berthold said this year fireworks would be attached to jet skis, two tugboats would perform a "tugboat ballet", there would be the super hornet and Globemaster flyover and the soundtrack was a collection of hits from 1989 - a nod to the 30th anniversary of Brisbane Riverstage.
There is one small change this year, the Story Bridge fireworks display has been narrowed by 20 meters in accordance with clearance zones to ensure the correct distance between the hospitality venues at Howard Smith Wharves and fireworks.
And firework fans will be able to donate to the GIVIT Queensland Bushfire Appeal with donation points set-up along the Brisbane River at Treasury Brisbane Arcadia, the South Bank Cultural Forecourt, riverstage and at Kangaroo Point cliffs
WHEN IS SUNSUPER RIVERFIRE 2019?
Saturday 21st September 2019. Festivities will kick off from 4pm.
FIREWORKS TIMES
Queensland's largest firework display will begin at 7pm.
ADF REHEARSALS
Thursday C 17A Globemaster 1pm
Friday FA-18 super hornet 1pm
SATURDAY SCHEDULE: WHAT'S ON
The Navy Band Queensland, will entertain audiences at Suncorp Piazza with Swing and Top 40 hits while Royal Queensland Regiment troops and a vehicle will showcase infantry capabilities with an impressive dismounted display.
3.30pm. Two tug boats from Svitzer will perform a romantic "tug boat ballet", a synchronised display on the South Brisbane Reach.
The Australian Defence Force aircraft display will include a C 17A Globemaster fly-past at 4:20pm and a FA-18 super hornet display at 5:30pm, subject to operational requirements and weather conditions.
Fireworks at 7pm, The soundtrack will be broadcast live on Triple M or you can watch live on Channel 9.
BEST VANTAGE POINTS FOR FIREWORKS
Victoria Bridge
South Bank Parklands
Kangaroo Point Cliffs (River Terrace and the Reserve below the Cliffs)
Captain Burke Park
Wilson's Outlook
City Riverwalk (between City Botanic Gardens and Boundary Street including Eagle Street Pier and Riverside Centre)
City Botanic Gardens
Mount Coot-tha Lookout
OTHER GREAT SPOTS
Collins Road, Ferny Hills
Corner of Dornoch Terrace and Hampstead Road, Highgate Hill Park
Stuartholme Road, Bardon
Camelia Avenue, Everton Hills
Bartley's Lookout, Ascot
Forbes Street, Hawthorne
Camp Hill Bowls Club on Ferguson Road
Trammies Corner, Paddington
Rode Road, Wavell Heights
Plucks Road, Arana Hills
Caratel Street, Stafford Heights
HOW TO GET TO RIVERFIRE
PUBLIC TRANSPORT
Travel on is free after the event between 7.30pm and 9.30pm from bus stations at Woolloongabba, Mater Hill, South Bank, Cultural Centre, Queen Street, King George Square and Roma Street and from train stations at South Bank, South Brisbane, Central and Roma Street.
There is no free travel to the event, or for ferries at any time.
FULL LIST OF BRIDGE AND ROAD CLOSURES
ROAD CLOSURES IN THE LEAD-UP
Thursday
Two citybound lanes of the Story Bridge will be closed from 11pm to 5am Friday, September 27.
Friday
Ernest St from Grey St to Little Stanley St; and Little Stanley St from the South Bank Carpark to Tribune St, South Brisbane closed from 23:59pm until Sunday, September 29 at 3pm.
ROAD CLOSURES ON THE DAY
City
Adelaide St from George St to North Quay, one lane southbound closed 2.30pm-11pm
North Quay from Ann St to Queen St closed 2.30pm-11pm
One lane of Ann St from George St to North Quay closed 2.30pm-11pm
William St from Elizabeth St to Queen St closed 2.30pm-11pm
George Street from Elizabeth St to Burnett Lane closed 4pm-9.30pm
Elizabeth Street off ramps north and southbound on the Riverside Expressway closed 7pm-9.30pm
Elizabeth St from William St to George St closed 5pm-9.30pm
South Brisbane
Captain Cook Bridge will have a slow controlled vehicle movement from 5pm-7.30pm
Stanley St from Melbourne St to QPAC Carpark in South Brisbane closed 4pm-11pm
Russell St from Grey St and South Bank Parklands closed 7am-11pm
Melbourne St from Grey St to Victoria Bridge closed 2.15pm-11pm
Melbourne St from Hope St to Grey St one lane closed 2.30pm-4pm
Melbourne St from Merivale St to Grey St closed 4pm-11pm
Grey St from Russell St to Melbourne St, turn lane closed 2.30pm-4pm.
Merivale Street from Peel St to Melbourne St lane closed 4pm-11pm
Hope St from Fish Lane to Melbourne St closed 4pm-11pm
Grey St from Peel St to Tribune St closed 4pm-11pm
Grey St from Tribune St to Vulture St closed inbound 4pm-11pm
No access to Grey St from Fish lane 4pm-11pm.
Stanley Place from Cultural Centre Tunnel to Grey St turn lane closed 4pm-11pm
Colchester St from Ernest St to Tribune St closed 4pm-11pm
Tribune St between South Bank carpark and Grey St closed inbound 4pm-11pm
Tribune St from Colchester to Grey St closed 4pm-11pm
Vulture St from Graham St to Grey St turn lane closed 4pm-11pm
Vulture St at Grey St clip lane closed 4pm-11pm
Little Dock Street restricted access 4pm-5pm, full closure 5pm-11pm
Ernest St at Grey St closed 4pm-11pm
Glenelg St from Merivale St to Little Stanley St closed 6.30pm-11pm
Ernest St from Merivale to Grey Sts closed 6.30pm-11pm
Kangaroo Point
Kangaroo Point Cliffs Service Road from Captain Cook Bridge to end of service road closed 6am-9.30pm
Holman St at Main St closed 6am-10,30am.
Lockerbie St at River Tce closed 6am-9.30pm
Walmsley St at River Tce closed 6am-9.30pm.
Llewellyn S at River Tce closed 6am-9.30pm
Bell St at River Tce closed 6am-9.30pm
Paton St at River Tce closed 6am-9.30pm
Vulture St from Christie St to Leopard St lane closed 4pm-9.30pm
Leopard St from Vulture St to River Tce closed 4pm-9.30pm
River Tce from Leopard St to Main St closed 4pm-9.30pm
Anglesey St from Main St closed 4pm-9.30pm
Lockerbie St from Main St to River Tce closed 4pm-9.30pm
Walmsley St from Main St to River Tce closed 4pm-9.30pm
Llewellyn St from Main St to River Tce closed 4pm-9.30pm
Bell St from Main St to River Tce closed 4pm-9.30pm
Paton St from Main St to River Tce closed 4pm-9.30pm
Main St from Shafston Avenue Overpass to River Tce turn closure 4pm-9.30pm
Shafston Ave from O'Connell St to Story Bridge closed 6.30pm-8pm
Bradfield Highway from Main St to Story Bridge closed 6.30pm-8pm
No access from Anderson St onto Holman St 7.15pm-8.30pm
Fortitude Valley
Harcourt St at Bowen Tce closed 7am-8.30pm
Kent St at Bowen Tce closed 7am-8.30pm
Ann St from Brunswick St to Gipps St lane closed 6.30pm-8pm
Gipps St from Wickham St to Ann St lane closed 6.30pm-8pm.
Kemp Place from Gipps St to Story Bridge closed 6.30pm-8pm
Ivory St at Harrison Lane closed 6.30pm-8pm
Martin St at Harrison Lane closed 6.30pm-8pm
Bowen Tce from Story Bridge to Bowen St closed 6.30pm-8.30pm
Malt St at Bowen Tce closed 6.30pm-8.30pm
Bowen St at Bowen Tce closed 6.30pm-8.30pm
Sunday, September 29
Two city bound lanes of the Story Bridge closed 8am-10am.
BRIDGE CLOSURES
Story Bridge closed 6.30pm-8pm
Goodwill Bridge 4pm-8pm
Victoria Bridge 2.30pm-11pm
MOUNT GRAVATT
Shire Rd from Tenby St closed 3pm-9pm
MOUNT COOT-THA
Scenic Drive from Mt. Coot-tha Road to Sir Samuel Griffith Drive will be closed 4.30pm-9.30pm
Mt. Coot-tha Rd at Scenic Drive turn lane closed 4.30pm-9.30pm
Sir Samuel Griffith Dr at Mt Coot-tha Summit Restaurant closed 5pm-9.30pm
NEW FARM
New Farm River Walk from Moray St to Howard Smith Wharf closed from 6.45pm-7.30pm
PARKING
QPAC, Queensland Museum and the State Library from Saturday at 7am:
Travelling over the William Jolly Bridge will only be able to access the car parks by turning left into Stanley Place.
Travelling along Cordelia St will only be able to access the car parks by travelling right into Montague Rd and into Stanley Place
Travelling inbound along Melbourne St will only be able to access the car parks by travelling left into Cordelia St, right into Montague Rd and into Stanley Place.
Travelling over the Victoria Bridge until 2.30pm will only be able to access the car parks by travelling via Melbourne Street, Cordelia St, right into Montague Rd and into Stanley Place.
Museum carpark exit onto Grey St closed 4pm-11pm
Vehicles exiting from the QPAC, Queensland Museum and State Library car parks must exit via Stanley Place.
TAXI RANKS
The Brisbane Convention and Entertainment Centre taxi rank in Glenelg S at Merivale St will be open all day on Saturday.
Taxi ranks in Grey Street outside QPAC will be closed for pick-ups all day. Taxis can drop off passengers until 4pm.
Taxis will also be able to dop-off passengers in Stanley Place (outside GOMA) or in the Street Tunnel near the Museum Car Park.
Ranks in Gibbon St approaching Stanley St, Stanley St between Hubert and Reid Sts, Annerley Rd outside the Mater Hospital, Raymond Tce approaching Stanley St outside Mater Children's and Raymond Tce opposite Hancock St will be open.
RIVER CLOSURES
Brisbane River will be closed between Mowbray Park, East Brisbane and the Go Between Bridge, Milton Saturday 5pm-8:45pm
CITYCAT AND CITYFERRY SERVICES
CityCat services will not run Saturday 6:45pm-7:45pm except for the QUT CityCat terminal which will be closed from 4pm until Sunday.
Holman St - Eagle St - Thornton St and the Inner CityFerry services not run Saturday 6:45pm-8:15pm.