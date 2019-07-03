Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ex ice usercase study
ex ice usercase study
Health

Ex-addict out to save others from ice horror

by JULIA BRADLEY
3rd Jul 2019 5:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RECOVERING ice, alcohol and gambling addict Ricki Stanley, 40, has turned his life around and is using his story to help others.

Mr Stanley's journey started more than a decade ago, at the age of 23.

He said dysfunctional family issues initially drove him to drink and gamble to deal with his emotions.

Having grown up all over Australia, he wasn't able to put roots down in his younger years.

"Sydney, Queensland, Melbourne, I've always been used to moving, always had a gypsy sort of lifestyle," he said.

It was when he moved to Melbourne in 1999 that things truly started to spiral out of control.

"I went into the party scene, first party drugs and then ice, I stuck with ice," Mr Stanley said. "I wasn't able to cope with things, an excessive use of drugs and I was involved in the wrong crowd."

 

Ricki Stanley, in recovery from Ice/Meth use, now a Support Worker for Salvation Army
Ricki Stanley, in recovery from Ice/Meth use, now a Support Worker for Salvation Army

 

He said he remembered trying ice for the first time, before being stuck in a cycle of trying to chase the initial high.

"By the end of it, I was using ice as a form of medication to stop the feelings and sensations," Mr Stanley said.

"Not having right coping mechanisms in relationships, not being able to communicate with people properly, violence was next port of call; get angry, agitated."

In 2016, Mr Stanley did what he said most ice addicts were struggling to do, ask for help.

He began receiving treatment at the Salvation Army Townsville Recovery Centre in Garbutt.

"It's fantastic, it opened up a whole new avenue of life for me," he said. "Ask for help, that's the big thing, asking for help, for someone to give you a hand."

Mr Stanley is now in the process of completing a double degree at university.

He said his psychologist, whom he used to see regularly, had given him the coping mechanisms to deal with life.

"Seek professional help, ask for help, you don't have to do it on your own," said Mr Stanley who is now looking to become a motivational speaker, to use his journey for good.

"I don't feel proud, but I feel like I'm here to help others and empower others," he said.

"To show other people they can do it too, nothing is impossible if you just put your mind to it."

More Stories

alcoholic drugs gambling addiction ice addict recovery

Top Stories

    New way council could sting those parking illegally

    premium_icon New way council could sting those parking illegally

    News Motorists in the Tweed have been stung $600,000 in parking fines and that could soon increase as council decides whether to out a new way of catching drivers.

    How council can get a $500,000 upgrade for next to nothing

    premium_icon How council can get a $500,000 upgrade for next to nothing

    Council News The club has raised more than $400,000 through grants

    • 3rd Jul 2019 6:00 AM
    Nine players to watch in the LLT

    premium_icon Nine players to watch in the LLT

    Rugby League Meet nine Tweed stars who hold their club's fortunes in their hands.

    • 3rd Jul 2019 5:30 AM
    Fatal hit-and-run probe as community mourns

    premium_icon Fatal hit-and-run probe as community mourns

    Crime A memorial has been organised in the wake of the tragic loss