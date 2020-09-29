Ex-AFL star ‘charged’ over fender bender

Days before officially hanging up the boots, Port Adelaide’s Jack Watts was allegedly involved in an incident that’s landed him in hot water.

Recently retired AFL star and number one draft pick Jack Watts has found himself in trouble with the law.

The Port Adelaide player officially hung up the boots on his playing career on September 24, but is in hot water over an alleged incident which unfolded on September 20.

Watts, 29, is set to face serious charges after failing to report a crash and driving without due care, according to Channel 7 reporter Mark Mooney.

"Police outlined the allegations that Watts was driving a Toyota Kluger at 2pm on Coral Sea Road and failed to stop after colliding with a parked Mazda Sedan," Mooney said.

"Watts will have to front court. but a short time ago his manager told 7News the collision was minor and he will be defending the charges."

He has been summoned to appear in court at a later date.

Watts hung up the boots on his playing career.

Watts, who started his career with Melbourne before joining Port Adelaide, admitted that the physical and mental toll of the recovery from a leg injury sustained last year had played a part in his decision to retire.

"I have been thinking long and hard about my future for a while and contemplating retirement," Watts said.

"Since my injury, I feel my body has let me down, and I have been struggling with the physical and mental requirements of getting back to the level of fitness that's required at AFL level.

"Speaking with Ken (Hinkley) and Chris (Davies) and my manager in the last few weeks, it feels like the right decision for me to step away and look for new challenges in the next phase of my life.

"I feel lucky to have had 12 years in the game, and while there have been some challenges, there have also been some amazing memories both at Melbourne and Port Adelaide.

"I'm so grateful for all of the opportunities and experiences footy has given me and the friendships I will take with me away from the game.

"I'm not sure what the future holds just yet, but I'm looking forward to some time away from the limelight."

Port coach Ken Hinkley said beyond his on-field ability, Watts' enthusiasm and energy would be missed around the club.

"We all know Jack's football ability, and we would have liked to have seen him on the field a lot more for our club," Hinkley said.

"People might not realise just how important and loved he is around our playing group because of his character.

"Jack always has a way of lifting everyone's spirits, even when things weren't going so well for him in the last couple of years. He'll be missed around the group."

- with Russell Gould, NCA Newswire

Originally published as Ex-AFL star 'charged' over fender bender