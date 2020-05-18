Ex-ARL boss in shocking message about sun spots

Peter Beattie says people will see his ‘ugly face’

Former ARLC boss Peter Beattie will emerge from lockdown tomorrow and put on a brave face in the interest of a good cause.

Mr Beattie, who recently started a treatment program for sun spots on his face, was hopeful his skin would have healed before the end of the COVID-19 isolation period before emerging in public.

"Growing up in Condobolin in NSW and Atherton in North Queensland and regularly playing rugby league, cricket, hockey and athletics meant I have ended up with a skin problem,'' he said.

Mr Beattie says raising awareness for skin cancer is a passion.

The former Queensland premier said his skin specialist recommended he undergo a three-week course of EFUDIX treatment for solar keratosis.

"I commenced the treatment in lockdown hoping to have a clear face again when I emerged. Unfortunately, real life regularly upsets the best laid plans," he said.

A planned ARLC face-to-face meeting tomorrow morning to consider negotiations with broadcasters to restart the NRL rugby league season means Mr Beattie will have to face the world earlier than he had hoped.

"Up until now, the ARLC has been having our regular meetings by Zoom conference calls and I have managed to hide in the shadows of my computer screen. Sadly that will end (on Tuesday)," he said

Mr Beattie in his days as chairman of the ARLC Commission. Picture: Nic Walker

Mr Beattie, who underwent a skin graft for a basal cell carcinoma near his eye, has long been a strong advocate for all Australians to have regular skin cancer check ups and describes raising awareness as "a passion''.

"Raising skin cancer awareness has been a passion of mine for obvious reasons," he said.

"Since my ugly face will no longer be a secret after Tuesday, I should do the right thing as we emerge out of lockdown to urge people to have regular visits to their skin specialist and not to ignore other health check ups during the pandemic.

"The rest of our health will not wait until the pandemic is over and the coronavirus has done its worst." Mr Beattie said.

Originally published as Ex-ARL boss in shocking message about sun spots