Ex-Bronco in Seagulls boxing bill

FIGHT NIGHT: Former Bronco Michael Spence will be a draw card at Seagulls on Saturday. Contributed

FORMER Brisbane Bronco star Michael Spence has been added to the bill in what promises to be a big night of boxing for the Tweed on Saturday.

The fight night, hosted by Kingscliff Boxing Stables owner Nick Midgley, will see six professional fights, including two state titles, fought out in the ring.

Midgley said the addition of Spence to the line-up would be a big draw card for punters.

"Spence is a really well known fighter and he's been in the public eye a little bit,” Midgley said.

The former footballer will be up against Kingscliff trainer Blessing T'eo, while Kingscliff's Josh Frederiksen will take on world K1 kickboxing champion and undefeated boxer Nick Ariel (Sydney) for the NSW Light Heavyweight title.

The second of the card's title bouts sees Gold Coast's Luke Toope clash with Toowoomba's Sam Williams for the NSW Light Heavyweight title.

Other local fighters to watch out for are Kingscliff's Liam Callanan, who is making his professional debut against the experienced Robbie Harris.

The Collision Course fight night is at Seagulls on Saturday, November 18. Doors open at 6pm, with tickets starting at $50. Tickets available now.