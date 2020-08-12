Ex-Ellen Show staffer: It was like The Devil Wears Prada

A former camera assistant who worked on the Ellen Show said lasting a year in the job was a “badge of honour”.

A former camera assistant who worked on the Ellen Show for over a year likened the workplace to The Devil Wears Prada and said lasting a year in the job was a "badge of honour".

She also claimed she never got to meet Ellen DeGeneres and staff were not allowed to be in the same room as the host.

The woman dialled in to B105's Stav, Abby & Matt show from LA and candidly spoke about her time on the hit daytime show under the provision she would be called Anonymous.

She said it's similar to The Devil Wears Prada culture as, like the lead character on the iconic movie, staff at Ellen "just try to make it through the year".

"It's just a badge of honour to make it through that and have it on your resume," she said.

"I think at the show there's definitely a culture of competition and you're definitely reminded that as an employee you're so unimportant and this show is this towering behemoth that will succeed with or without you."

Despite working on the Ellen Show for more than a year, she said she never met Ellen.

"This is a question that I received many, many times from friends and family when I worked on the show and people are always excited to know "have you met her?" No. I wasn't even allowed in the same room as her. Most people are told when Ellen enters a room, you and your entire crew need to leave," she said.

"You just see her and you have to run. Sometimes her body guards come forward first and you kind of see them and you know to leave."

She said while the film industry is demanding, she "never experienced anything like the Ellen Show".

"I think that the film industry is a really hard industry to make it in and you do things to push yourself up the ladder that other industries would never dream of," she said.

"A 10 hour schedule is considered very relaxed for the film industry, and that's the schedule the Ellen Show exists on," she said.

"It's more than that, it's more like when you are asking for certain basic rights like you're asking to be paid for your overtime, or you're asking for water on a hot day on a hot set and you're being told things like 'if you don't like it here, there's the door'".

Anonymous said it was important for people to believe ex-staffers who are "telling you their truth", and believes the #IStandByEllen movement is creating an "anti-believing" story.

When asked whether people were treated differently on set depending on who they were, she replied with "100 per cent".

"People like Ashton Kutcher and Katy Perry have no idea what it's like to be an Ellen staffer, it's really unfair that they say things like 'she treated me with respect and therefore she should be treating everyone with respect'", she said.

