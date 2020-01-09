Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Natalie Maree Speed and Silvano Richard Pepi pleaded not guilty to multiple fraud charges.
Natalie Maree Speed and Silvano Richard Pepi pleaded not guilty to multiple fraud charges.
Crime

Ex-lovers deny scamming families with puppies

Shayla Bulloch
9th Jan 2020 2:15 PM | Updated: 3:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EX-LOVERS accused of scamming hopeful puppy buyers out of a combined $1800 have denied any wrongdoing.

Silvano Richard Pepi, 26, and Natalie Maree Speed, 29, both pleaded not guilty to a string of fraud charges in which the pair were accused of obtaining money from the sale of cavoodles they advertised on Gumtree.

Police allege Mr Pepi received sums of money from people who wished to buy the puppies in September last year, however the prospective owners never received the dogs.

Ms Speed, who is a co-accused in the matters, is charged with three counts of fraud.

The total amount of money peaked at $1800.

Pepi, 26, was meant to appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday but an arrest warrant was issued when he did not show.

He surrendered to police this morning and was fined $350 for failing to appear.

Pepi and Speed will face court again on January 23.

cavoodle fraud charges maroochydore magistrates court natalie maree speed court scd scd crime silvano richard pepi sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murder accused fronts court from police station

        premium_icon Murder accused fronts court from police station

        Crime AN 18-YEAR-OLD man has faced charged, charged with the murder of East Lismore man Jesse Vilkelis-Curas during a fight.

        BEFORE AND AFTER: Photos show Tweed drought reality

        premium_icon BEFORE AND AFTER: Photos show Tweed drought reality

        News Tweed’s koala habitats have not only changed dramatically under the region’s lack...

        • 9th Jan 2020 3:02 PM
        Get a haircut to help our furry friends

        Get a haircut to help our furry friends

        Community The plight of animals in bushfires has touched the heart of a local business owner.

        Cop chase crash: Court hears lotto winner’s downward spiral

        premium_icon Cop chase crash: Court hears lotto winner’s downward spiral

        Crime Wong was forcibly removed from the car and struggled on the ground