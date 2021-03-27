Menu
Former netball coach charged with additional sexual touching offences
Crime

Ex-netball coach charged with new sexual touching offences

by Cydonee Mardon
27th Mar 2021 10:06 AM
A former Sydney netball coach has been charged sexual touching offences.

Police say the 70-year-old man, already facing nine offences relating to three teenage girls, was charged with two counts of indecently assaulting a person under 16, assault with act of indecency and sexually touching another person without consent.

The new charges relate two girls who were allegedly sexually touched by the man at a church in Beverly Hills between December 2016 and December 2020.

 

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - NSW Police car. Double demerits, police vehicle. NSW Police.
In October last year, detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Biscoe to investigate reports three teenage girls had been sexually touched by a man who was known to them.

In December, detectives arrested the man at Kogarah Police Station and charged him with the initial nine offences. He remains before the court.

The man was again arrested at Hurstville Police Station on Thursday.

He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court on April 13.

 

