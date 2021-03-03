Ex-pollie’s court loss over ‘shagging’ jibe

Former senator David Leyonhjelm was ruled to have defamed Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

Former Liberal Democrat senator David Leyonhjelm has failed in a bid to overturn his court loss in a defamation case brought by Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young.

Mr Leyonhjelm was ordered to pay Ms Hanson-Young $120,000 and interest in the Federal Court of Australia in 2019.

The court found he had defamed her in media interviews following a heated dispute in the Senate in which he told Ms Hanson-Young to "stop shagging men".

The ruling was upheld in a majority Full Federal Court decision on Wednesday.

Justices Michael Wigney and Wendy Abraham dismissed the appeal and ordered Mr Leyonhjelm pay Ms Hanson-Young's costs.

But Justice Steven Rares said he disagreed and would have ruled in Mr Leyonhjelm's favour.

