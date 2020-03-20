Ex-tennis prodigy’s cocaine driving shame

Former tennis prodigy turned party girl Monique Belovukovic was caught behind the wheel of a luxury car with cocaine in her system, court documents have revealed.

The glamorous 21-year-old was pulled over in her black Mercedes by highway patrol officers on Oxford St, Surry Hills, late last year, with a mouth swab returning positive for cocaine, the papers state.

Her lawyer Elias Matouk entered a guilty plea on her behalf to driving with an illicit drug present in her bloodstream/oral fluids at Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, with his client excused.

The Randwick resident did not appear in court.

Documents tendered to the court show the blonde bombshell, who now lives in Randwick, was driving the G-class wagon at about 2pm on November 11, 2019 when police pounced.

A once-promising tennis player, taking out several Australian junior events in early 2010s, she has perhaps become better known for one memorable performance off the court.

Paparazzi snaps of the then 18-year-old partying with fellow Aussie star Nick Kyrgios and British player Chelsea Samways during the 2017 Wimbledon tournament sent the media into overdrive.

Monique Belovukovic and Chelsea Samways on their infamous night with Nick Kyrgios. Source: Instagram

Monique Belovukovic (right) with sister Stephanie in Sydney.

The trio's wild night at popular Soho nightclub Cirque Le Soir drew the ire of commentators, coming just hours after Kyrgios controversially retired hurt in the first round of the Grand Slam due to a hip injury.

Australian Tennis Superstar Nick Kyrgios with Monique Belovukovic outside Cirque Le Soir Pictured: XPOSURE / BACKGRID

A former Reddam House student in Sydney's eastern suburbs, Belovukovic's parents bought her first tennis racket when she was in kindergarten and she learned her trade at the famed White City Tennis Club.

The daughter of French and Serbian parents later relocated to Nice, France to pursue her sport career but that was cut short through injury.

She later flagged ambitions to become an actor, extra, model, influencer or fashion stylist in a profile posted on casting website Star Now.

Younger sister Stephanie, 19, is also a talented tennis player and is currently a member of the University of Houston's tennis program.

Belovukovic is due return to court to be sentenced on April 27.

Originally published as Ex-tennis prodigy's cocaine driving shame