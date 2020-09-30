Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The prosecutor told the court further opinion from a doctor about the man’s injuries was needed.
The prosecutor told the court further opinion from a doctor about the man’s injuries was needed.
News

Examination of wounds vital to murder trial

Jessica Lamb
30th Sep 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TWEED man accused of murder has had his case adjourned for further expert opinion on the wounds he allegedly inflicted.

Charles Michael Cook’s case was heard in Tweed Heads Local Court on September 23.

The 48-year-old faces charges of murder and reckless grievous bodily harm after police allege he killed Kevin John Carney by kicking him in the back of the head at a Kennedy Dr address on May 15, 2019.

Mr Carney was taken off life support in hospital a week later due to “not survivable brain injuries”.

Mr Cook continues to defend the charges.

Defence solicitor Rachel Thomas said Mr Cook did not want to appear in court by audio visual link from custody.

Department of Public Prosecutions prosecutor Alanna Coxon asked for an extension for charge certification to allow more time for experts’ reports.

She said as it was a serious and complex case the DPP were waiting on reports on biomechanics, a further opinion from a doctor about the number of blunt force impacts and where those injuries were on Carney, as well as going through a “large amount of police body worn video”.

She said the case relies ”essentially on circumstantial evidence regarding the mechanism of the injury” and the statement of a witness about what they heard.

The case was adjourned to November 18 for charge certification.

murder charge twdcourt twdnews tweed tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crowds of 50 people turning up to fight for rentals

        Premium Content Crowds of 50 people turning up to fight for rentals

        News IF YOU are looking for a rental property in Byron Bay right now, a one bedroom studio is going to set you back $450 per week.

        Four men to defend charges laid after ‘freedom’ protest

        Premium Content Four men to defend charges laid after ‘freedom’ protest

        Crime One of the accused “technically didn’t agree” to his bail conditions

        Man charged after woman allegedly stabbed in head

        Premium Content Man charged after woman allegedly stabbed in head

        Crime A man has been arrested and charged after a domestic-related stabbing

        ‘Evil monster’ bashes family’s pet while they sleep

        Premium Content ‘Evil monster’ bashes family’s pet while they sleep

        Crime Jennifer Althaus woke to find her greyhound seriously injured