Excellent way for all businesses to benefit

SUCCESS: Mt Warning Tours operators Kym Marston and Katya and Michael Simmons won 2017 BEATS Business of the Year. Aisling Brennan

THE three business chambers in the Tweed are banding together to celebrate local businesses for the 2018 BEATS awards.

The Business Excellence Awards for the Tweed Shire (BEATS) is a chance for local businesses to celebrate their achievements in a night of glamour and frivolity.

While the BEATS have normally been held in Murwillumbah, next year's ceremony will be at Twin Towns in July in a bid to foster connections between businesses throughout the region.

Tweed, Kingscliff and Murwillumbah chambers are working together to highlight the successes of businesses from around the shire.

Kingscliff Chamber president Mark Humphries said the decision to create a combined awards ceremony would create sustainable relationships between businesses.

"The last few years, it's been Murwillumbah centric and run by the chamber and I think it's disengaged the other chambers,” Mr Humphries said.

"This way we can spread the whole Tweed Valley with business opportunities.

"There's some sustainable businesses out there and this will promote business in the region.

"It opens up the whole Tweed Valley and will get the shire active and, particularly after the floods, we're trying to engage everyone.”

The 2018 BEATS ceremony will be held in July at Twin Towns and will seat more than 300 people.