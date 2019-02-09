Excitement for construction to start on clubhouse

READY TO START: Rob Nienhuis from Terranora Tennis Club. Construction for their new clubhouse has been approved.

READY TO START: Rob Nienhuis from Terranora Tennis Club. Construction for their new clubhouse has been approved. Scott Powick

TENNIS: Relief is the word members of the Terranora Tennis Club are using to describe the approval for construction of their new clubhouse.

The new facility will bring plenty of joy to club members who have been using a demountable shed for as their club house for more than a year.

The club was left reeling in 2017 when a fire destroyed their recently built clubhouse.

Since then the club has been fundraising and lobbying council to be able to reconstruct the facility.

President Rob Nienhuis said he was thrilled that construction of the new clubhouse would start early next week.

"It is just a huge relief that we finally after all of the hurdles we have had to jump through to allow us to rebuild, it's a relief to get under-way,” he said.

The new clubhouse will be almost identical to the former structure, with an added shade cloth on the outside of the building.

There is no official date set for its completion, but the new clubhouse is expected to be finished in the winter.

Nienhuis said his club was grateful for the support it had received from the Terranora community since the 2017 fire.

"The community has been absolutely fantastic,” he said.

"We have held a number of fundraising activities and the community has supported us as well as the wider tennis community.”