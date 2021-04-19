Exciting new digital future for The Northern Star

For almost 145 years, the Northern Star has covered this region with passion and pride because we're locals and we live among you.

Our staff work around the clock to report on news that matters to our valued readers because we know it is important in the lives of residents.

We like to think of ourselves as that smart neighbour over your back fence who can keep you up to date with the latest happenings.

In our long history, the means of delivering the news has continually evolved from the black and white printed paper to a digital website with video, photo galleries and interactives.

In the coming days, that delivery method will evolve again as the Northern Star finds a new home with its own stand-alone section of The Daily Telegraph.

The change will deliver a faster website, quicker coverage of breaking news across New South Wales, Australia and beyond, as well as quick access to Rewards, SuperCoach, and other great features of a statewide website.

Instead of needing to access two websites you are paying for, everything is in one place.

What won't change is our commitment to local news and campaigning for the things that matter.

The Northern Star was at the forefront to save Ballina’s Big Prawn several years ago.

Make no mistake, we still have one of the largest newsrooms north of Newcastle. We live, shop and do the school run, just like you.

But we also work for you, bringing you content that is unique to the Northern Rivers and that won't change.

We will continue to live locally, and our local website section (which can still be found at northernstar.com.au will be run locally. We have the same number of journalists.

YOUR TEAM COVERING LOCAL NEWS

David Kirkpatrick is the editor of the Northern Star. He is an award-winning journalist with over 34 years experience working across newspapers in Melbourne and Canberra before moving to the Northern Rivers 14 years ago. As a sports reporter he covered the Atlanta and Sydney Olympics. He's also worked in media and public relations roles with Defence, Centrelink and the Australian Tax Office. He graduated from Canberra University with a Bachelor of Arts (Journalism major) in 1988.

The Northern Star editor David Kirkpatrick has 34 years’ experience in journalism.

Liana Boss is a journalist at The Northern Star and Byron Shire News. She began her career in regional journalism with the Tweed Daily News in 2013 and has also worked for the Stanthorpe Border Post. Liana covers court, council and a broad range of general news.

Liana Boss is the journalist in charge of the Byron Shire News.

Rebecca Lollback has worked at The Northern Star for more than 12 years, covering council, court, development, real estate and politics. She has a Bachelor of Arts (Journalism) and worked at newspapers in Brisbane and Alice Springs before heading home to the Northern Rivers.

Rebecca Lollback is one of The Northern Star's most experienced reporters.

Aisling Brennan is a reporter with a focus on covering court, crime and politics. She has a Bachelor of Journalism and a Bachelor of Business from Griffith University. When there isn't a pandemic, she enjoys travelling overseas and exploring new places. These days she's spending more time reading a variety of novels and visiting interesting places on the Northern Rivers.

Aisling Brennan is a highly experienced court reporter.

Tessa Flemming has worked as a News Corp journalist for the past two years. She graduated from Queensland University of Technology in 2018 and soon started writing for Warwick Daily News before moving to The Northern Star in 2021. Over her years, she has covered events that matter to regional communities including bushfires, local/state elections and courts.

She covers a wide range of topics including breaking news, crime, council and more.

Tessa Flemming has joined the Northern Star from Warwick.

Javier Encalada is a news reporter at the Northern Star. Based in Byron Bay, he also covers Ballina, Lismore, Tweed and Richmond Valley Council news. He was previously The Northern Star's entertainment reporter. Prior to this, he was a national news reporter for South American media.

Javier Encalada reports on events in the Ballina Shire and was previously our entertainment reporter.

Cathy Adams has worked at the Northern Star since 2002 and lived in the region most of her life. She has a Bachelor in Visual Arts from Queensland University of Technology and long and distinguished career as a photographer, reporter and digital producer at the Star. In her spare time, Cath likes cooking cakes, coffee, good books and studying the Lotto numbers.

Cathy Adams has worked as a digital producer and is our former chief photographer.

Alison Paterson is an award-winning journalist and photographer. She is passionate about sport, particularly AFL, cycling and surfing and aims to take her annual leave in July so she can ride her bike trainer while watching the Tour de France live. Renowned for reporting with compassion and integrity, Alison possesses considerable experience reporting on natural disasters from floods to bushfires and also covers police and emergency rounds at The Northern Star.

Alison Paterson is mad keen on sport, particularly cycling.

Liana Walker is a news reporter who focuses on court, crime and council. She has a Bachelor of Journalism and a Bachelor of Business (Public Relations major) from the Queensland University of Technology. She began her work as a cadet journalist in Stanthorpe in 2018 before moving to Gladstone in 2019 covering general news and courts. She joined the Tweed Daily News in March 2021.

Liana Walker recently became the journalist in charge at Tweed.

Our staff will ensure you remain across important breaking news, including police and our courts, the local council, key weather events, as well as keeping you up to date on local business and development news right across the Northern Rivers.

Our reporting staff will keep you up to date with the latest weather events impacting our region.

Some of the favourite features of our website, including the digital edition, which provides readers with a newspaper-like experience of the day's news, will continue to be available.

As a Daily Telegraph subscriber, you will also be able to access the full digital edition of The Daily Telegraph each day.

Our local app will be discontinued but you will also be able to download a much better Daily Telegraph app and, in coming weeks, customise it to showcase local stories. We will have more on how to do that - and other key things - after we launch.

A MUCH FASTER SITE WITH MORE ON OFFER

One of the key benefits of the new website is that it will be much faster. Stories will load faster, there will be a cleaner layout with less getting in the way of your reading experience.

We will also have much better national and state sports coverage, more columnists, more expert money and business advice, and great lifestyle and entertainment content from across the News network.

And if you're into crosswords and puzzles, that line-up will also get a welcome boost.

We know in the past year we have all been through some massive changes, and change is never easy.

But we ask you to continue to support local journalism that matters.

As locals, our focus will remain local. Local news may have a new home but we're not going anywhere.