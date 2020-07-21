Menu
An exclusion zone has been set up after a fire broke out in the CBD late last night.
News

Exclusion zone set up around dangerous CBD fire

Megan Sheehan
21st Jul 2020 2:21 AM | Updated: 5:02 AM

UPDATE:  Police and emergency services rushed to a tavern and backpackers' hostel on Bourbong Street in Bundaberg Central at 11pm on Monday night following reports of a serious fire.

Police assisted with the evacuation of over 60 people from the hostel and a number from another nearby motel.

"Thankfully, all residences have been accounted for and there are no injuries reported. The fire has now been contained,'' police just before 5am.

"Due to the significant damage caused by the fire, a number of road closures will be in place throughout the day."

Road closures:

  • Bourbong Street and Maryborough Street
  • Bourbong Street and Bingera Street
  • Burrum Street and Quay Street
  • Burrum Street and Woongarra Street.

Police are urging members of the community to seek alternative routes and expect delays.

An exclusion zone has been created around a dangerous fire burning in Bundaberg Central.

Emergency services were called to a blaze at the Spotted Dog Tavern and Federal Hotel about 11pm last night.

Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act and set up an exclusion zone bound by the Burnett River, Maryborough Street, Woongarra Street and Burrum Street.

Residents within the exclusion zone have been urged to follow the advice of emergency services on the ground.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

Firefighters work to control a blaze at the Federal Hotel.
Firefighters work to control a blaze at the Federal Hotel.

 

