EXCLUSIVE: How Elton John cost Coffs Harbour an NRL game

CLASH: Elton John's two concerts in Coffs Harbour fall at the same time as the Bulldogs v Raiders trial which was targeted for the town.

COFFS Harbour was set to welcome two powerhouse NRL teams next year in a huge coup for fans, that's until one of the world's greatest musicians got in the way.

The Advocate can exclusively reveal the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, who have a relationship with Group 2 and Group 3 rugby league, wanted to bring a pre-season trial to the town next February.

The trial was scheduled to be played against the Canberra Raiders, with the clubs settling on holding the game on February 29.

Unfortunately for local footy fans, Sir Elton John has booked the C.ex Coffs International Stadium for his huge Yellow Brick Road world tour for concerts on February 25 and 26.

The three-day turnaround between the concerts and game wasn't logistically possible.

The match has now been penned in for Port Macquarie.

"The Bulldogs set their programs early for the following year and unfortunately we couldn't fit into their schedule because of the Elton concerts," Group 2 president Warren Gilkinson said.

"So they've gone with Port Macquarie as the Bulldogs also have a relationship with Group 3."

Gilkinson said the Bulldogs might be bringing a trial game to the North Coast every year for the length of their ten-year contract, so is hopeful of securing a match in 2021.

He also said a regular season game in Coffs Harbour has also been floated during his meetings with the Bulldogs.

"It depends on a lot of things, including the NRL and the commission," he said.

"The new stadium and seating at the venue certainly helps our chances."

The Bulldogs signed the contract with Group 2 and Group 3 at the end of 2018 in a great show of faith in the region's potential.

"It's about nurturing the kids in our area and then sending them to Sydney when they're ready. Not sending them down before they are," Gilkinson said.