The Grafton Base Hospital COVID-19 clinic.
News

EXCLUSIVE: Keep track of COVID-19 information live here

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
7th May 2020 12:00 AM
IN DATA obtained exclusively by The Daily Examiner, you can now keep track of all the current case information about COVID-19 for Northern NSW live as it is updated.

In our new embedded information page, all the live information about the number of active cases, recovered patients, deaths and testing numbers can be found each day.

We've embedded it at the bottom of this page, and all you have to do is choose the postcode you wish to look at.

From south to Port Macquarie in the Mid North Coast, through Coffs Harbour, the Clarence Valley, north to the Northern Rivers of Lismore, Ballina, Byron and all the way to the border, this tool will allow you to see exactly what's going on.

Bookmark the page to keep updated with all the latest results, as well as keep a lookout for our future stories on coronavirus, as the table will be inserted into many of the stories.

