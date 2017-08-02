Exhibition game with the greats: Cusack carnival has it all

Former Australian Netball player Nicole Cusack is promoting her netball carnival which finishes with a Legends game.

SOME of Australia's greatest netballers will take to the court this weekend in an exhibition game as part of the Tweed Netball Association's Nicole Cusack Carnival.

Retired stars including Keeley Devery, Carissa Tombs, Simone McKinnis, Shelley O'Donnell, Cheryl McCormack and Cusack will form a team that plays one plucked from lucky punters.

"I haven't really played since I retired (in the late-1990s),” Cusack said. "So, yes, there may be a few sore knees and bodies out there, and I'm not sure the body will be able to do what the mind tells it, but it will be played in good fun.”

While the exhibition will be a highlight, more than 680 competitors and supporters are expected at the carnival, which Cusack says is aimed at clubs rather than individual talents, and sharing knowledge between those who are passionate about the game.

"I'm really looking forward to doing some coaching with clubs and kids from the area as well as those outside it,” the 52-test veteran said. "This will be a fun carnival, a club carnival, and that means you don't have to be a representative player to come.”

Since retiring Cusack has maintained strong connections to the game through her Netball Elite Coaching organisation and her role as coach of the South African national side, but she said working with younger players remained one of the highlights.

Tweed Netball Association president Helen Rigney said the carnival would attract clubs from Lismore to Brisbane and to the Gold Coast, and that a big part of the interest came from Cusack's standing in the game..

"From a Tweed Netball perspective, we are honoured to have Nicole Cusack in our association,” Rigney said.

"It's not just a carnival, it's an event to honour someone who's given so much to netball and to us as fans and an association.”

Arkinstall Park hosts the Sunday event. Grill'd will provide food and there will be market stalls, pop-up shops and kids activities.