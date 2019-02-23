Expectation is high for United women

FOOTBALL: There is plenty of excitement around the clubhouse at Tweed Heads United as the club prepares for the new season.

United will field teams in two women's divisions this year, Metro North and Metro South, and is hoping to add to the success of last season.

The women's division is growing at United, with plenty of youthful and experienced players forming two sides with plenty of promise and high expectation.

Coach Mark Griffiths, who was awarded coach of the year last year for the Metro Women's Division, said he had high hopes for both sides in 2019.

"Tweed United women's teams have always been competitive and will again this season,” Griffiths said.

"I'm confident both teams will make the top four this year with a mix of youth and experienced players.”

The club has been buoyed by the addition of 20 new players for the 2019 season, which will provide plenty of depth for the year.

The large squad has led to a solid pre-season which should set United up for a promising run in both the Metro North and Metro South competitions.

Griffiths said there was a great feeling at United, and the women's program would only get stronger as the year progressed.

"The club have been very supportive of myself and the players since I've been involved with the club and continue this season,” he said.

"This is our second year into a re-build of our women's program and the new numbers are very encouraging.”

The United coach said there was still plenty of work to get through before both sides play their first fixtures on April 4.

The club is searching for more goalkeepers to fill the vital role for the 2019 season.

Griffiths said any aspiring goalkeepers were encouraged to get in contact with the club while the squad was still in pre-season training.