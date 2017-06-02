Experts explain how box jellyfish could be in Tweed

CAUTION: Anna van Kints at Cabarita where she was attacked by a jellyfish. INSET: Griffith University Associate Professor Kylie Pitt.

A CABARITA mother claiming to have been stung by a box jellyfish in 2015 is continuing to seek treatment for the ongoing neurological issues she suffers as a result of the sting.

Last month, the Tweed Daily News reported Anna van Kints was stung in March 2015 at Cabarita Beach and is now living in her car because of the lack of support she receives from the government.

The numerous health issues caused by the sting, including an auto-immune disease, has left Ms van Kints fighting for help.

"The problem for me is I don't know how to solve this and this is when you seek support,” Ms van Kints said.

But her claims she was stung by a box jellyfish have caused some people in the community to question whether the species could be found in waters as far south as the Tweed Coast.

Griffith School of Environment associate professor and jellyfish expert Kylie Pitt said there is a chance one of the many species of box jellyfish could be found in Northern New South Wales.

"Box jellyfish is a difficult term because there's lot of different species,” she said.

"There's no monitoring (of box jellyfish). All we hear is the occasional anecdote.

"There have been photographs of box jellyfish from Northern NSW but you can't tell what species it is without seeing it in person.”

Ms Pitt said a possible explanation for the tropical species moving so far south is climate change and rising sea temperatures.

"The Australian Eastern Current is accelerating, which means a whole lot of tropical species are migrating south,” she said.

"Some of these jellyfish can get shunted down the Australian Eastern Current.”

Ms Pitt said there'd even been reports of tropical fish found as far south as Sydney, as a result of the changing current.

Hastings Point-based marine biologist Ted Brambleby agreed the higher water temperatures could mean one box jellyfish species could be found here.

Mr Brambleby said the box jellyfish is part of the the Cube Medusa family, meaning the body is shaped like a box, and its sting can cause serious issues.

"They're all shaped like a box and people get mixed up about them,” he said.

"Most of them can give a bit of a sting, some of them can make people ill.

"It can stimulate our immune reaction and that can get into the brain. It's a pretty nasty type of reaction. It's the same with peanuts, an anti-body reaction which is a battle between our cells and there's a lot of damage on the side.”

Ms van Kints said medical tests after the sting proved she had a severe reaction.

"When my blood was tested after I was in hospital my physician sent it to a leading biologist in Newcastle who confirmed the pictures we sent and the toxicology report that was documented was from box jellyfish venom,” she said.

"I have scars on my body and (a specialist) confirmed them as linear scars that looked like any picture with similar box jellyfish scarring.

"One of the hardest things to do with all of this was people didn't understand the extent of the damage to my body and the mental stress to my family.”