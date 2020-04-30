EXPERTS: Is now the time to buy or sell your home?

Real Estate 2487 co-owners Paul McCarthy and Heather Stewardson advised sellers to hold off until coronavirus restirctions ease. Photo Scott Powick.

REAL estate agents have shared their insight into the Tweed property market since the coronavirus pandemic.

Sellers have been warned to hold off listing their properties by one Kingscliff agent who says buyers were still uncertain.

Real Estate 2487 co-owner Paul McCarthy said his advice to people was to wait until restrictions eased.

Mr McCarthy said virtual tours were great, however, during his long career he had sold about two properties without the buyers viewing it.

"Eighty per cent of our buyers are from across the (Queensland) border and are waiting for restrictions to ease so they can get here," Mr McCarthy said.

"Virtual tours are great in theory and will help people to decide if they need to see the property, but at the end of the day, they have to come have a look."

He said it was a buyers' market and encouraged first homeowners to take advantage of government incentives.

"There's still plenty of properties to choose from," he said.

"A buyer might pick up something with a little bit of a discount - it's a good time to buy, especially for first homeowners.

"Banks will be a little tougher on everyone, that's something some buyers will have to be aware of."

Real Specialists partner Jason Monk said there has been an upside to the coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Monk said the property inspection restrictions meant only genuine buyers viewed the property.

"Rather than 10 people coming through, we have more qualified buyers at the one-on-one inspections," Mr Monk said.

The real estate expert said it was too early to tell how the virus would impact the market, but for now, sales inquiries had increased.

"We've had an increased volume of inquiry based on people being at home and sitting on the computer and doing research," he said.

"We are still getting a lot of inquiry from interstate buyers who are looking for a sea or tree change.

"People now are recalibrating their life and are looking for something more in line with how we're going to live after coronavirus."

Mr Monk said some buyers were sitting tight to see whether prices would drop but the supply meant property values were holding.

"There's not a lot of new stock coming in and the market is tightening up, that's when values generally hold."