Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dustin Martin of Richmond in the 2017 AFL grand final.
Dustin Martin of Richmond in the 2017 AFL grand final.
AFL

Experts reveal AFL finals predictions

3rd Sep 2019 5:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RICHMOND will win their second premiership in three years and Marcus Bontempelli will become the Bulldogs' latest Brownlow medalist - if our experts get it right.

Most of them, anyway. The Tigers and the Bont were the top two picks for premier and the Brownlow when we surveyed our footy writers and expert columnists, but the field for both is wide open going into one of the most open finals series in recent memory.

One even thinks Essendon can go all the way.

Who will claim the flag, the Norm Smith Medal, dominate the next month or spring the biggest surprise?

Scroll down to see all our experts' September tips. It's also a good time to prise open the time capsule from before Round 1 to see what we got right and wrong.

Stream every match of the 2019 Toyota AFL Finals Series before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

SUBSCRIBE TO THE SACKED PODCAST

More Stories

afl brisbane lions brownlow medal geelong cats richmond tigers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    2am airport arrest after motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run

    premium_icon 2am airport arrest after motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run

    Crime A BRITISH man has been arrested trying to board an overseas flight, after he was allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on the North Coast.

    ‘Bleeding everywhere’: Mum’s triple-0 nightmare

    premium_icon ‘Bleeding everywhere’: Mum’s triple-0 nightmare

    News "It’s bleeding so badly - we can’t stop the bleeding.”

    Teddy Bears gather for picnic

    Teddy Bears gather for picnic

    Community Children and their families will be sure of a big surprise when the local services...

    Man to be extradited to NSW after fatal hit-and-run

    premium_icon Man to be extradited to NSW after fatal hit-and-run

    Crime The 52-year-old was trying to leave the country on a one-way ticket