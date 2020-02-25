Experts recruited over questions about council water sources

Council has engaged consultants to investigate further or complementary options for the augmentation of Tweed's water supply and a variety of water-saving programs. Photo of Clarrie Hall Dam: Sally Hinton.

Council has engaged consultants to investigate further or complementary options for the augmentation of Tweed's water supply and a variety of water-saving programs. Photo of Clarrie Hall Dam: Sally Hinton.

THE community reference group, tasked with reviewing Tweed Shire Council's three water strategies, has asked experts to report on gaps.

Drought management, demand management and water supply augmentation have been the primary focus of Water Review Strategies Project Reference Group (PRG), made up of eight community members and two councillors, for the past year.

At the request of the PRG, the council has engaged two consultants to investigate further options or complementary options for the augmentation of Tweed's water supply and a variety of water-saving programs.

An environmental-impact statement on raising the wall of Clarrie Hall Dam to provide greater water storage, as the preferred augmentation option, is currently being prepared.

Hydrology and Risk Consulting Pty Ltd (HARC) will undertake more investigations of other water supply options to confirm and/or complement the raising of the dam wall.

HARC will look at available groundwater supplies, alternate water sources and alternative storages, the use of recycled water and desalination options.

Hydrosphere Consulting Pty Ltd will look at what works best from the council's work to date in reducing the community's demand for water through water-saving initiatives and behavioural change programs.

The company will look at the effectiveness of incentive programs such as rewards and rebates, intervention programs like fixing of leaks on properties, education programs, pressure management and water reuse.

Other areas investigated will include smart metering, pricing, the use of bore water in lieu of potable water, storm water harvesting, rain water harvesting, water sensitive urban design and, any other measures that may help reduce the demand for water in the Tweed.

Both consultants will give reports to the PRG by mid-May.

The PRG will then report to the council on its preferred recommendations for further options to augment the water supply or reduce water use by May 2020.

For more information visit yoursaytweed.com.au/review-of-water-strategies.