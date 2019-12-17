Experts warn of a surge in homelessness

The report says affordability has dropped in the Gold Coast and other regional cities with the average rental household spending 25 per cent of its total income on rent. Picture: Supplied.

THE latest Rental Affordability Index (RAI) paints a grim picture for battlers on the Gold Coast, with experts warning of a surge in homelessness, particularly among the elderly.

According to the report, the average rental household has a gross annual income of $78,000 and the city has an RAI score of 120.

This make it less affordable than Brisbane with its average income of $86,700 and a rental affordability level of 127.

The report says affordability has dropped in the Gold Coast and other regional cities with the average rental household spending 25 per cent of its total income on rent.

These cities are now classified ‘moderately to severely unaffordable, even when applying Greater Brisbane incomes’.

Steve Bevington, managing director of Community Housing Limited, a not-for-profit that provides rental housing at subsidised market rentals, warned the situation would continue to deteriorate.

“People living on pensions and the New Start Allowance are in an impossible position,” he said.

“There are a lot of pressures on the Gold Coast and the city is moving into a cycle of rent increases.

“Development has held back the growth of rentals but now this is beginning to change,” he said.

“Rental growth is at a higher level in social rentals than in Centrelink benefits. The latter is rising by a very low CPI but housing costs are generally growing at a more rapid rate.

“So, rental housing for people at the bottom end is becoming more and more unaffordable.”

He said while Brisbane had become moderately affordable, regional cities like the Gold Coast were less affordable because incomes were not as high.

COTA Australia chief executive Ian Yates said it was no surprise that homelessness among older people was rising as rentals outstripped government benefits, including Commonwealth Rent Assistance.

COTA is a national peak body promoting the rights, needs and interests of older people and he warned the lack of affordable housing had hit older renters the hardest.

“With more people reaching retirement as renters, rent stress and homelessness will continue to grow,” he warned.

He said older renters lived on fixed incomes, had limited earning potential and were at the mercy of market forces and rental instability.

“They also tend to have higher healthcare costs and they need to be close to their communities, transport and services to stay connected and healthy,” he said.

“It should never have been allowed to get to this point. The maximum Rent Assistance should be increased by 40 per cent,” Mr Yates said.