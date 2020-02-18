Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
General view of housing in the suburb of Banora Point.
General view of housing in the suburb of Banora Point. Scott Davis
News

EXPLAINED: Pong in Tweed suburb ‘not sewage’

Jessica Lamb
18th Feb 2020 12:12 PM | Updated: 12:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE source of the pong overwhelming a Tweed suburb is not from toilets according to the council.

While the past week's floods are over, the 'sewage-like' smell in low-lying areas of Banora Point has made sure they are not far from resident's minds.

Tweed Shire Council investigated and found the funky odour is naturally occurring after the sudden-rise in the groundwater table following an extended dry spell.

While the council's environmental health unit says there is no risk to human health or the environment as a result of this natural phenomena, the smell may be around for days yet.

Waterways senior program leader Tom Alletson said the most likely cause was the saturated ground and the ponding of surface water in the low-lying areas.

"A whole lot of organic material has washed into the canals and surface ponds with the heavy rains," he said.

"That material is now decomposing and this process removes the oxygen from the water and gives off a very bad odour similar to sewage.

"The hot days over the weekend would have increased the rate of decomposition as well as the smell."

The council confirmed there was an overflow from the holding lagoons at Banora Point Wastewater Treatment Plant into the nearby wetland last week during the heavy rain.

This overflow was largely stormwater combined with some wastewater.

The lagoon holdings are now being pumped back through the wastewater treatment plant to be retreated for release again.

Residents are reminded not to access the affected wetland area.

Ponding of floodwaters in low-lying areas has also led to a fish kill in Cudgera Creek.

More Stories

Show More
banora point twdcouncil twdenvironment twdfloods twdnews twdwater twdweather tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the Cudgen Hornets women leading the League Tag charge

        premium_icon Meet the Cudgen Hornets women leading the League Tag charge

        News But thanks to League Tag, not only do youngsters have a pathway to tackle rugby league but the sideline women can now pull on the boots too at Cudgen

        Chamber floats bold plan for rejuvenation

        premium_icon Chamber floats bold plan for rejuvenation

        News This plan could be a big catalyst for rejuvenation of Tweed Heads

        Numbers spell big trouble for building industry

        premium_icon Numbers spell big trouble for building industry

        Business But building bosses say they have a solution.

        ’Shoot me, kill me...I want to see my son.’

        premium_icon ’Shoot me, kill me...I want to see my son.’

        Crime Coronial inquiry begins into the shooting death of a Grafton man