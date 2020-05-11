Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VIOLENT RAMPAGE: Ryan John Boyce attempted to set cars on fire and assaulted two people during a violent outburst on January 26 last year. He was sentenced to 2½ years’ jail on Monday.
VIOLENT RAMPAGE: Ryan John Boyce attempted to set cars on fire and assaulted two people during a violent outburst on January 26 last year. He was sentenced to 2½ years’ jail on Monday.
News

‘Explosion of temper’: Man’s terrifying domestic rampage

Blake Antrobus
11th May 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man tried to set cars on fire, smashed up a house and assaulted two people in a terrifying and violent rampage.

Ryan John Boyce had been drinking and was not taking his medication when he spiralled into “a complete explosion of temper” in January last year, a court was told.

The 34-year-old Sunshine Coast man pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Monday to a raft of charges, including attempted arson, common assault, wilful damage and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Crown prosecutor Toby Corsbie told the court Boyce smashed household items, assaulted his partner, jumped on top of cars and damaged their windows at a Ningi property on January 26 last year.

Armed with a jerry can, a can of deodorant and a lighter, he poured fuel from the garage to the street and onto a nearby car, threatening to ignite vehicles.

After assaulting another woman on the street, Boyce smashed the windscreen of another car and crashed his own car into the back wall of the garage.

Defence lawyer Rob Glenday said his client suffered from mental health issues, including bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety, but had changed his ways since then.

He tendered a doctor’s letter along with references from Boyce’s family members and partner, explaining his client had gained employment.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren questioned the reliance on the GP letter, saying it was “hardly adequate” to explain Boyce’s actions.

“He doesn’t even mention the alcohol, one would have to question whether he’s the appropriate person to be giving the evidence,” Judge Rosengren said.

She sentenced Boyce to 2½ years’ jail but ordered he be released on parole.

“You have had some significant challenges in your life,” Judge Rosengren told Boyce.

“You’re extremely fortunate to have this supportive network around you ... I hope this incident has taught you the need to ensure you stay on top of your mental health issues.”

– NewsRegional

For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

assault attempted arson court crime sunshine coast violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News Our special offer allowing you full digital access to the best local news for just $1 for the first 28 days only has a few more days left to run.

        State’s plan for a virus outbreak

        State’s plan for a virus outbreak

        Education NSW outlines what happens if there is an outbreak of coronavirus at schools

        120 health services rolling out special tools for patients

        premium_icon 120 health services rolling out special tools for patients

        News A Tweed doctor reveals how GPs are working with tech in the pandemic

        Unsolved sex attack linked to notorious triple killer

        premium_icon Unsolved sex attack linked to notorious triple killer

        Crime DNA from unsolved rape linked to killer Ashley Mervyn Coulston