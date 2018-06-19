Explosives seized as police raid Tweed bikies

More than 40 police worked with organised crime detectives in a sting targeting bikies in Cudgen, Banora Point, Tugan and Carrara.

A CROSS-BORDER sting on several notorious outlaw motorcycle gangs has seen firearms, explosives and drugs seized in raids across the Tweed.

In a press conference at Tweed Heads police station this afternoon, police said they targeted gang members from various clubs including Lone Wolf, Nomads, Mongols and the Bandidos.

The police operation included members of "Taskforce Maxima” and raided up to 10 properties in the Tweed and on the Gold Coast.

More than 40 police worked with organised crime detectives in the sting which targeted gang members in Cudgen, Banora Point, Tugan and Carrara.

At the Cudgen residence, police seized ammunition, small explosives, steroids, prescription medication and more than $4000 in cash.

A 25-year-old member of the Mongols Tweed Heads chapter was arrested at the scene. He was later released pending further inquiries.

Another 27-year-old man is expected to be charged following the raid at Cudgen.

Police will also allege a 47-year-old man arrested at Carrara was a Lone Wolf member involved in an incident while visiting Longbay Jail just outside of Maroubra in 2014.

He will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday after being extradited to New South Wales on Tuesday.

Police also carried out a bail and probation compliance checks on known gang members which resulted in several testing positive to cannabis and methamphetamines.

They will be dealt with by Queensland Probation and Parole.

Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen of Tweed/Byron Police District said the raids would "diminish the criminal networks that these outlaw motorcycle gangs hold in this area.”

Insp. Cullen said the operation focused on gang members operating on both sides of the NSW/Queensland border.

"If criminals think they can use the border as a means to subvert police action, this operation shows we work very closely together and will continue to carry out these operations and disrupt their activities,” he said.

Police said a further warrant was being executed at Banora Point.

More to come.