Exposed: Reality of life as a Candyman girl

TRAVERS Beynon is known as "The Candyman" and has risen to fame for his internet exploits showing off his wealth, extravagant lifestyle and the many women that are a part of his life.

Beynon was once an aspiring AFL player and in 1989 was on North Melbourne's list but took up modelling following a career ending injury.

Free choice National Franchisee Conference Gala Dinner 2016 night at the Candyshop Mansion hosted by Candyman Travers Beynon.

The heir to the FreeChoice tobacconist retail empire is now known as "The Candyman" and posts pictures and videos across internet platforms displaying his wild parties and lives with multiple women.

A wife, multiple girlfriends and 'Goddesses', find out who are the women that have been a part of The Candyman's life.

Travers & Taesha Beynon. Pic: Regina King

TAESHA BEYNON

The current wife of The Candyman, the couple met at one of Mr Beynon's famous parties.

Mrs Beynon has said previously the pair's first date was to McDonalds because her now husband likes to "stay unpredictable".

Now married for a decade the 28-year-old has said previously she doesn't mind other women in the couple's mansion - dubbed the Candy Shop Mansion - and in the couple's bed.

Nisha Downes. Photo: Candy Shop Mansion

NISHA DOWNES

Downes made the move from Tasmania to become one of The Candyman's girlfriends.

She met The Candyman on a photo-shoot in 2015 and joined him and his wife on a weekend alone, and the trio haven't looked back since.

Arriving at the Candy Shop Mansion when she was 19, the now 24-year-old has lived at the Helensvale property ever since.

Ms Downes revealed in a tell-all video last year how she's "a bit obsessed" with Mr Beynon and he makes her feel "safe".

In other interviews Ms Downes has detailed the sleeping arrangements at the mansion, saying she often shares a bed with four or five other girls.

The former girlfriend of The Candyman Kirsty Engelmann. Instagram

KIRSTY ENGELMANN

The former girlfriend of The Candyman left the mansion in 2015 and wasn't happy about a photo that was taken of her.

The blonde beauty made claims The Candyman was "chauvinistic, narcissistic and manipulative" in an interview with A Current Affair.

The bikini model said she regretted allowing a photo to be taken of her on all fours like a dog, which was taken by The Candyman's son and posted on Instagram.

Since leaving the mansion, Engelmann's Instagram account gained traction and currently has 17,600 followers.

Parnia Porsche was once the first of The Candyman’s Goddesses.

PARNIA PORSCHE

Dubbed the first "Goddess" by Beynon at his mansion in May 2015, Porsche had left the life with The Candyman behind by December the same year.

Beynon claimed he ejected the model from his Helensvale mansion following a video that showed Porsche kicking a fellow model.

Porsche's camp claimed the video was a set up for a reality TV show The Candyman was hoping to make.

Since leaving the mansion, Porsche has explored many avenues including rap music, boxing, TV commercials and currently is living it up in LA.

Photo of Miss Indy 2012 Casey Boonstra.

CASEY BOONSTRA

The 2015 Maxim's Australian Swimwear Model of the Year, Boonstra rose to fame following the victory.

The next year she was often captured in The Candyman's Instagram posts and was seen spending time with the women involved in the Australian tobacco tycoon's life at the time.

Boonstra left the life of being one of the Candyman's accompaniments behind her and appeared on the cover of MAXIM Australia on March 2016 and on April and August 2017.

The 26-year-old has recently hit the headlines again after steamy photos of her and reality star Francesca Farago from Netflix show 'Too Hot to Handle' started rumours the pair are dating.

Originally published as Exposed: Reality of life as a Candyman girl