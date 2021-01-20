Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ballina brothers Jarett Martin-Mantonn, 25, and Tory John Martin-Manton, 24, have been charged over an alleged stabbing in Byron Bay.
Ballina brothers Jarett Martin-Mantonn, 25, and Tory John Martin-Manton, 24, have been charged over an alleged stabbing in Byron Bay.
Crime

New charge against Ballina brothers over alleged stabbing

Liana Boss
20th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An extra charge has been laid against two Ballina brothers charged with assaulting a man in a Byron Bay park.

Tory John Martin-Manton, 24 and Jarett Martin-Manton, 25, were each initially charged with affray and causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent.

When the case against them went before Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, a further charge of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm had been laid against both of the men.

The paid were arrested in the early hours of Sunday, September 20 last year following an alleged fight in Apex Park, on the foreshore of Byron Bay's Main Beach.

Police will allege Jarett Martin-Manton wielded broken glass while his brother held a broken Jack Daniels bottle during the incident.

They will allege the brothers stabbed Gregory Martin, resulting in back, chest and neck wounds.

Police have said the alleged victim was entirely unknown to the accused at the time.

Both defendants, who are yet to lodge any formal pleas, were granted Supreme Court bail on November 3.

The case will return to court on February 12.

ballina crime byron crime northern rivers crime stabbing allegations tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More severe storms and wild weather on the way

        Premium Content More severe storms and wild weather on the way

        News Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain are on the agenda for most of the Northern Rivers.

        REVEALED: How our fuel prices line up with the city

        Premium Content REVEALED: How our fuel prices line up with the city

        News Petrol is getting cheaper in the regions compared to the metro areas, but have our...

        Man charged with attempted murder admits himself to hospital

        Premium Content Man charged with attempted murder admits himself to hospital

        News 31-year-old allegedly bashed a man and set him on fire on Kyogle Rd

        Man, 76, allegedly spent $200K on cannabis

        Premium Content Man, 76, allegedly spent $200K on cannabis

        Crime A court has heard he travelled to Northern NSW to pick up 36kg of cannabis.