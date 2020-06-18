Extra water hazard for golfers as ‘crocs’ take course

A pair of local golfers made extra sure their shots did not stray into the water at Willows Golf Course after spotting a freshwater crocodile having a morning sunbake.

The 'freshie' was pictured by local golfer Shane Gregory while hitting the greens at Willows on Wednesday with his brother.

"He was down close to the water just sunbaking … we saw another one sunbaking as well," Mr Gregory said.

"We got up close enough to take a nice picture of it. He was a decent size for a freshwater crocodile.

"He would have been about five feet. He saw him just off hole six. It's pretty close to houses."

This freshwater croc was seen at Willows Golf Course.`

A number of freshwater crocodiles have been spotted sunbaking at local golf clubs in recent weeks during the cooler weather.

The sightings including a well-known freshie at Rowes Bay Golf Club sunning itself on a bank.

The croc is estimated to be about 2m long and was first spotted in the area last year, and it may have washed up onto the golf course during the Townsville floods.

They have been spotted out of the water in other local haunts as well.

In April a freshwater crocodile was filmed perched on top of Aplins Weir by late night walkers and joggers.

The freshwater crocodile, estimated to be at least 1.5 metres long, was filmed by local resident James Sproles.

According to the Department of Environment and Science, freshwater crocodiles rarely grow more than 2.5m long and they feed on a diet of small animals including insects, frogs, birds and turtles.

"There's mosquitoes, crocodiles … it's a funny part of playing golf in North Queensland," Mr Gregory said.

Originally published as Extra water hazard 'crocs' up on course