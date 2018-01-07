Menu
Extreme circus show takes to Jack Evans

Circus Phoenix performers Jefferson Amaral, Cassandra Gaffer and Phoenix Harrison stand in front of the Globe of Death which is the final act of their new show, Extreme, at Tweed Heads. Tweed Daily News
Liana Turner
by

THE Big Top is up and the crowds have already been pouring in to enjoy the new show from Circus Phoenix currently on at Tweed Heads.

Run by illusionist Cassandra Gaffer and her partner Phoenix Harrison, the circus is relatively new on the scene, but the two are seventh-generation circus maestros.

The show, Extreme, is running at Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads until next Sunday, January 14, in Circus Phoenix's first visit to the Tweed since its inception in June 2017.

"This is our first time in Tweed Heads and it's pretty exciting,” Gaffer said.

She said the show, which began on Wednesday and offers a modern take on the traditional circus, had so far been well received by residents.

"All the locals just seem to be really embracing our style of show,” she said.

"What we are is a new-generation circus.

"We have action sports mixed with the best of circus acts.”

The show still features trapeze and the breathtaking globe of death along with a freestyle motorbike display.

"It's pretty spectacular,” Gaffer said.

Gaffer said she and Harrison, who met while working for her family's circus and both manage and perform in the show, came from traditional circus-centric backgrounds, but wanted to inject a new identity into circus arts.

Circus Phoenix doesn't include animals in its touring shows.

"We're both seventh- generation circus performers,” she said.

"We wanted to just do something different so we've gone out on our own and tried to bring the public what we think is the new form of circus.”

Gaffer could have faced the end of her circus career after a serious injury, but her love of performing saw her take a slightly different path to remain on the road.

"I was a trapeze artist, but had a nasty fall,” she said.

"But I wasn't ready to retire.”

Gaffer then travelled to Las Vegas to train as an illusionist, which is now her specialty. To book, visit circusphoenix.com.au, phone 0438488001 or buy your tickets at the gate.

Tweed Daily News
