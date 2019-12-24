Exum on the move: Aussie NBA star leaves Jazz

Danté Exum is on the move.

That's according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported the Australian guard will head to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Jordan Clarkson.

Per Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz will also send two future second round picks (2022 and 2023) to Cleveland.

The trade marks the end of Exum's time in Utah; the No. 5 pick in the 2014 draft never truly establishing himself as a key member on a team which has lofty aspirations this season, and moving forward.

Injuries have been the main obstacle to success for Exum, and it's made it hard for head coach Quin Snyder to build any trust in the 24-year-old, who is yet to reach the heights many thought he was capable of when he entered the league.

Exum is in the second year of a three-year, $33 million deal. He'll become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

The deal will also see Clarkson head to Utah; a reliable scorer who will likely be used as a sparkplug off the bench.

Clarkson is in the final year of a four-year, $50 million deal. He'll be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Exum, who was in dire need of a change of scenery, will join a Cleveland team with a young starting backcourt in Darius Garland and Collin Sexton.

Garland, the No. 5 pick in the 2019 draft, and Sexton, the No. 8 pick in the 2018 draft, currently make up the Cavaliers guard spots, so Exum will likely have to work for a starting spot, and expect a role off the bench for now.

"The Cavaliers are planning to start uprooting veterans on the roster to gather more draft picks and young assets," Wojnarowski reported.

Exum, who will join up with fellow Australian Matthew Dellavedova in Cleveland, has played just 11 games this season, averaging 7.5 minutes per game in Utah.