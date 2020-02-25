Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘F--k I hate court’: man sentenced for filming magistrate

Aisling Brennan
25th Feb 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BALLINA man has been sentenced after he was caught filming in a Lismore courtroom and sharing it with his friends on social media.

Sean Blazley, 30, pleaded guilty last month for using a recording device in court premises in November after he was seen by a sheriff filming the court proceedings.

Police charged Blazley after he was caught using the social media application Snapchat to film a magistrate and had written the words "F--k I hate court" across the video.

Magistrate Jeff Linden sentenced Blazley to a 15-month community corrections order, where he will need to perform 50 hours of community service work.

lismore local court northern rivers crime richmond police district snapchat
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Global hit makers are coming to the Tweed

        Global hit makers are coming to the Tweed

        Entertainment The UK band who dominated the airwaves in the ’70s says latest show brings ‘hit after hit’

        • 25th Feb 2020 5:30 AM
        New opportunity for Tweed tourism revealed

        premium_icon New opportunity for Tweed tourism revealed

        News A new area for tourism opportunity has opened its doors

        MP says proposed ED nursing cuts threatens patient safety

        premium_icon MP says proposed ED nursing cuts threatens patient safety

        News The petition will try and fight proposed changes to nursing shifts

        Indigenous kids at Ballina Public create powerful song

        premium_icon Indigenous kids at Ballina Public create powerful song

        News INTO Baker Boy? You will dig this new song written in the border Bundjalung...