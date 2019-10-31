Menu
ON THE RUN: Gympie CIB are still investigating reports of a gunshot being fired in a Gympie unit block yesterday morning. The alleged gunmen are still on the run. Please note: This photo is a file photo.
‘F--- off you c---’: Masked gunmen still on run in Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
31st Oct 2019 12:18 PM
GYMPIE CIB confirmed today no arrests have been made and the hunt continues for the person responsible for a gunshot being fired near a block of Gympie units in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A property owner in Phoenix Lane received a laceration to the head in an altercation with a group of men just after 2am on Wednesday.

Three police cars and an ambulance rushed to the scene where a man was treated, but the alleged gunmen had escaped in a car moments before.

 

Neighbours reportedly heard a gunshot believed to be of a sawn-off shotgun, screaming and yelling before one of the men reportedly yelled "give us your black box."

"We heard f--- off you c---- and a few seconds later "you f----- b-------," a neighbour said.

The gunmen were reportedly masked.

A neighbour who wished to remain anonymous said it was quite frightening to see the drama unfold on his street.

"It used to be a quiet neighbourhood," another said.

No one has been arrested," a Gympie CIB officer said.

