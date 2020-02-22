F1 puts the clamps on Mercedes’ mystery wheel

MERCEDES' innovative moving steering wheel will be able to be used only in 2020, with the device already effectively outlawed by the 2021 regulations.

As rival teams consider whether or not to introduce their own DAS - Dual-Axis Steering - device for the forthcoming season, after Mercedes shocked the sport with its introduction during Test One, it has been confirmed that such a device will not be allowed next year - when F1's rules are being overhauled.

F1's 2021 regulations were first published last October and Article 10.5 states that "the realignment of the steered wheels… must be uniquely defined by a monotonic function of the rotational position of a single steering wheel".

FIA race director Michael Masi told a press conference on Friday: "You have been very wise in noticing the change to the 2021 technical regulations.

"We will see what teams can come up with, within those boundaries of what the regulations are written for in 2021."

Sky Sports News' Craig Slater reported from Barcelona: "The FIA knew about this system that Mercedes were developing. Mercedes liaised with them in its development to ensure that it would be legal this season.

"But this will be an innovation for one season only."

