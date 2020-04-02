Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHO advisers will meet to discuss guidance on wearing face masks after a new study called some key assumptions into question.
WHO advisers will meet to discuss guidance on wearing face masks after a new study called some key assumptions into question.
Health

Face mask guidance set for review

by Victoria Craw
2nd Apr 2020 9:58 PM

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will review its guidelines on who should be wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic following the release of a new study.

Global cases of the disease look set to pass one million, with the total number of deaths approaching 50,000 according to data from John Hopkins University. However the real number of cases and deaths is almost certain to be higher.

It comes as Italy, Spain and the UK approach the peak of their infections, with warnings the US is on track to become the next Italy. 

Follow our live rolling coverage below

Originally published as Face mask guidance set for review

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health world health organisation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iconic resort shuts and 80 staff stood down

        premium_icon Iconic resort shuts and 80 staff stood down

        Business An iconic resort has been forced to shut down for the first time in its 94-year history.

        BREAKING: Tweed council approves coronavirus rebates/waivers

        premium_icon BREAKING: Tweed council approves coronavirus rebates/waivers

        News We bring you all the action from today's Tweed Shire Council meeting

        Gold Coast resort opens doors to healthcare workers

        premium_icon Gold Coast resort opens doors to healthcare workers

        News A popular resort on the will offer exclusive stays to health workers

        Free movies for Foxtel subscribers

        Free movies for Foxtel subscribers

        TV Foxtel sport subscribers given free access to movies