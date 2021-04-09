Facebook and Instagram’s worldwide outage

The world's biggest social media platforms were down this morning with millions of Facebook and Instagram users questioning what went gone wrong.

Down Detector, a website that tracks when technology fails, reported mass outages on both platforms this morning.

The Instagram app was asking users to "please try again" when attempting to load the news feed.

"We're sorry, but something went wrong," the app said.

Facebook was also showing a similar error message, with users unable to refresh their newsfeeds.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down.

Facebook Messenger was hit by the outage too, with messages not sending through.

WhatsApp also briefly had issues, with a spinning wheel and a "connecting" message showing up for users.

All of the downed social media platforms are owned and run by Facebook.

The company is yet to publicly comment on the issue but appeared to restore access by 8am AEDT.

Without Facebook or Instagram to question what was going on, millions of users flooded Twitter to firm up their theory that their favourite platforms were down.

