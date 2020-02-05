Menu
LinkedIn, Facebook, Snapchat and other phone Apps on iPhone screen
Crime

Facebook fraud lands mother of three in court

Arthur Gorrie
5th Feb 2020 1:00 AM | Updated: 11:29 AM
GYMPIE magistrate Chris Callaghan was sympathetic on Monday after hearing of the tragedy which had destabilised the life of a woman brought before the court for fraud.

Mother of three, Shelley Gay, 41, of Gympie, pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtaining $200 by selling a phone on Facebook, despite not having yet paid it off.

The offence occurred between August 14 and November 24 last year when, according to solicitor Chris Anderson, she found herself in financial need.

He told the court her life had been rocked by the recent death of her three-month-old grandchild and this had "led to a cascade of issues."

"She was ultimately unable to continue the payments. It is her first time before the court on anything," Mr Anderson said.

"I have a great deal of sympathy for your situation," Mr Callaghan said.

"You may need a bit of guidance on your financial situation," he said, placing her on six months' probation.

facebook fraud
Gympie Times

