Menu
Login
Facebook has confirmed it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.
Facebook has confirmed it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.
Technology

Facebook, Instagram suffer global outages

by Staff Writers and wires
14th Mar 2019 7:20 AM

FACEBOK says it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram and is working to resolve the issue.

According to downdector.com, which monitors websites, the outages started around 3am AEST in parts of the United States, including the East and West Coast, parts of Europe and elsewhere.

Both Facebook's desktop site and app appeared to be affected.

Some users saw a message that said Facebook was down for "required maintenance".

Facebook did not say what was causing the outages, which were still occurring as of 5.15am AEST or which regions were affected.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks facebook global outage instagram messenger technology

Top Stories

    Kingscliff sport boosted by $3.2 million grant

    Kingscliff sport boosted by $3.2 million grant

    Politics Major boost for Kingscliff sporting grounds as government ramps bid to secure Tweed electorate

    Animal activists join forces to hit out at koala plan

    Animal activists join forces to hit out at koala plan

    Environment Groups spoke against the Kings Forest plan at a meeting yesterday.

    Police seize drugs and gun in routine traffic stop

    Police seize drugs and gun in routine traffic stop

    News Man to face Tweed court after allegedly being caught with a gun

    Naomi's hardship inspires her hard work

    Naomi's hardship inspires her hard work

    News Mrs Day was awarded the 2019 Woman of the Year award