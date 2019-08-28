Menu
A failed Sunshine Coast businessman has faced a court for possessing a dangerous drug. Trevor Veale
Crime

Failed businessman hid ice stash in car roof lining

Sherele Moody
28th Aug 2019 3:07 PM
A SUNSHINE Coast local hid a large stash of methamphetamine in the roof lining of his car.

Andrew John Nielsen faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday, pleading guilty to one charge of possessing a dangerous drug.

The 34-year-old was sentenced to 18 months in jail but released on immediate parole.

The court heard cops searched Nielsen's car in Caloundra in May last year, finding 7g of the drug ice hidden in the lining of the vehicle's roof.

The Beerwah man told the court he began using drugs when his business went downhill and following a serious injury from a motor bike accident.

During sentencing, Justice Soraya Ryan noted Nielsen's criminal history included other drug offences and public nuisance.

She took into account his early guilty plea and that he used the drugs for his personal use and was not involved in selling them. - NewsRegional

