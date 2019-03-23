Failed tenders will have say on Tweed tourism

The mouth of the Tweed River looking east.

TWEED Shire Council wants to seek the advice of companies who they rejected last year for the region's tourism services.

At Thursday's council meeting, four councillors, Katie Milne, Chris Cheery, Ron Cooper and Reece Byrnes, voted for an alternate motion to seek feedback from companies including Destination Tweed on the current contract holder's plans.

The contracted company to run the Tweed's tourism, The Tweed Tourism Company, submitted to council their plans for the region after winning the tender back in October.

It was council's recommendation that councillors endorse the company to consult with industry leaders about their proposed ideas.

However after an alternate motion was passed, the council will now seek the advice of the companies they deemed in October not fit to control the Tweed's Tourism.

This brought audible frustration from the three councillors who wanted to vote in favour of the recommendation, with Cr Warren Polglase vocal in the chamber about his objection to asking other companies who did not win the tender to review the draft plans submitted.

"I think it is not what you would call good business,” Cr Polglase told the Tweed Daily News.

"Why would you go (to other companies) if they were not successful in the tender process - absolutely ludicrous.”

In a decision which was supportive of the Tweed Tourism Company, council voted to endorse all but one of its recommendations for Visitor Information Centres.

Council voted 6:1, with Cr Milne the only no vote, to endorse moves including looking at the feasibility of setting up an information centre at Point Danger.

Council also endorsed the company to consider setting up a mobile information centre.

This idea, most likely a van according to the council meeting, was criticised by Cr Milne who told the chamber she did not see the benefit in spending potentially $30,000 on a van.

Council was however against the proposal to move the information centre at the Murwillumbah Railway Station to the nearby museum, stating they would rather have the company investigate keeping the information centre there or at the original rainforest centre location.