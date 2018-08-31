Fairytale time for show

SHOWTIME: Gold Coast Show champion axeman and axewoman Campbell Newman and Anne Paterson at the Broadwater Parklands with Snowball the Unicorn.

TWO woodchoppers and a unicorn strolled on to a beach.

It's not a fairytale, but it could be the story of this year's Gold Coast Show.

After years of setbacks show organisers will be this year's event will be the one to restore the show to former hallowed position.

The event will take over the Broadwater Parklands and Owen Park, Southport, from August 31 to September 2 and will be completely free to attend.

Celebrating its 112th year the show will come alive from the Southport Aquatic Centre through to the Sundale Bridge including a side-show alley, woodchopping, baby animal farms, arts and crafts, camel rides on the beach, live music, traditional show food, roving entertainment, unicorn rides, mermaid appearances, fireworks and the gigantic Showbag Pavilion.

The Show footprint will also consist of a satellite location at nearby Owen Park and the Southport Pony Club that will bring back a full Equestrian Program, the cattle and the Dog Show.

In a festival first, the Gold Coast Show will take also over Southport with a nightly feast for the senses called LUMINOCITY, set to transform the Broadwater and Southport CBD hub by night with spectacular light installations, a laser and holographic show and fireworks.

Held on the spectacular Broadwater and Owen Park Southport, the Gold Coast Show is possibly the only agricultural show held on the water.

It comes after a year in which the show lost around $180,000 on last year's event - more than double that expected - which came on the back of a $19,000 profit in the previous year and a loss of $82,000 in 2015.

AFTER a bumpy start, the 112th Gold Coast Show is finally upon us. This year's event promises to go back to the past, when candy floss and farm animals reminded us of all that was good about life.

The show runs from August 31-September 2 at two venues, Broadwater Parklands and Owen Park at Southport, which will play host to the main animal section of the event.

Highlights include:

Sideshow Alley

Showbag Pavilion

Woodchopping

Arts and Craft Pavilion

Camel rides

Entertainment stages

Unicorn and pony rides

Roving entertainment

Mermaid appearances

Jet Pack Adventure Show

Jet Ski and Jet Pack rides

Baby animal farm

Enchanted fairies

Luminocity

Cookery and Cake displays at Owen Park, Southport

Full equestrian program

Cattle competition

Dog show

* The show is on fron August 31to September 2 and will run from 9am-9pm at Broadwater Parklands and from 8am-4pm at Owen Park. Free entry.