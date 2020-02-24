Menu
Fake boobs and butts: What's wrong with natural?

bmuir
by
24th Feb 2020 10:48 AM

I can't wait for the day when fake butts, fake boobs, and inflated pout lips are ditched for natural curves, boobs, and lips - and people accept and appreciate what they were born with.

If only people so obsessed with fakery and surgery saw their true beauty.

Unfortunately, reality television and social media platforms sell a very superficial reality, and this is often gobbled up and accepted as the norm by impressionable young women. It's very troubling to overhear adolescents talk about cosmetic surgery they have planned.

Growing old is the ultimate privilege. (But, always remember the sunscreen - especially in Queensland!)

