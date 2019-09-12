‘Fake Labor donor’ to front corruption inquiry

AN ALLEGED fake donor who purportedly gave $5000 to NSW Labor in connection with a party fundraiser in 2015 will front a corruption inquiry today.

ICAC is investigating whether 12 "straw" donors were used to cover up an illegal $100,000 donation from Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo handed to Labor after the Chinese Friends of Labor dinner in March 2015.

Former Labor MP Ernest Wong. Picture: AAP

Mr Xiangmo was banned from donating at the time as a property developer.

The inquiry has previously heard the majority of donors were people associated with Jonathan Yee, the general manager of the Emperor's Garden restaurant in Chinatown.

His brother Valentine Yee, whose name was recorded against a $5000 donation to NSW Labor, will give evidence this morning.

The controversial Labor dinner.

Jonathan Yee was the Chinese Friends of Labor convener in 2015 and helped organise the dinner ahead of the state election with then upper house MP Ernest Wong, who was patron of the organisation.

Mr Wong organised for Mr Huang to be seated at the head table with then state and federal Labor leaders Bill Shorten and Luke Foley.

He has rejected suggestions he "sold" the head table to Mr Huang for $100,000 and denies any wrongdoing.