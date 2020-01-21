Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Professor Dianne Jolley, who is accused of sending threatening letters to herself, will be released from prison almost two weeks since her second arrest.
Professor Dianne Jolley, who is accused of sending threatening letters to herself, will be released from prison almost two weeks since her second arrest.
Crime

’Fake death threat’ professor released from prison

by Luke Costin, AAP
21st Jan 2020 6:43 PM

A Sydney professor accused of sending threatening letters to herself will be released from prison almost two weeks since her second arrest.

Professor Dianne Jolley, the dean of science at the University of Technology Sydney, was arrested in November for allegedly sending fake threats to herself after the university planned to cancel a Chinese medicine course.

She was arrested again on January 8 at her Woolooware home after allegedly sending nine more letters.

Jolley is fighting the charges, her lawyer told reporters on Tuesday.

Central Local Court magistrate Clare Farnan cast the case against the academic as "not overwhelming" and said it was not "absolutely inevitable" Jolley would be jailed if convicted.

She rejected the police contention that Jolley shouldn't be released on bail as she could endanger public safety by carrying out the biological hazard attacks threatened in the letters.

"There's nothing whatsoever in your case (to) support that. It's speculative," Ms Farnan said.

As part of Jolley's seven bail conditions, the academic will be unable to mail anything except through her legal representatives and must not enter UTS premises or contact the university's staff.

bail court crime death threats professor dianne jolley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New storm warning issued for southeast Queensland

        New storm warning issued for southeast Queensland

        Weather Multiple fast-moving storms, including two 'very dangerous' systems, have swept across southeast Queensland leaving more than 18,000 homes without power.

        • 21st Jan 2020 6:52 PM
        Teen charged with murder of Jack Beasley granted bail

        premium_icon Teen charged with murder of Jack Beasley granted bail

        Crime Accused Jack Beasley killer wins bail.

        • 21st Jan 2020 6:39 PM
        Hundreds of dead fish found on water’s surface

        premium_icon Hundreds of dead fish found on water’s surface

        Environment The recent downpour has been blamed for causing a fish kill in the Tweed River

        Vandals heard laughing while smashing glass doors

        premium_icon Vandals heard laughing while smashing glass doors

        Crime Club president said the men tried to conceal their identity by covering their faces...